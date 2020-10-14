Left Menu
Development News Edition

More Nigerian protests against police brutality as reforms fail to convince

Police have responded to the demonstrations with beatings, tear gas and gunfire, which human rights group Amnesty International said had killed at least 10 people. The protests have prompted a raft of announcements. give them new uniforms, call them a different name, but they are still the same people in these police forces," said blogger Folu Oyefeso, in Lagos.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 21:49 IST
More Nigerian protests against police brutality as reforms fail to convince

Nigerian protesters demanding an end to police brutality returned to the streets on Wednesday, saying they were unconvinced by the creation of a new police unit and a pledge not to use violence against demonstrators. Protesters have staged daily marches nationwide for a week, calling for an overhaul of police forces. Police have responded to the demonstrations with beatings, tear gas and gunfire, which human rights group Amnesty International said had killed at least 10 people.

The protests have prompted a raft of announcements. The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a police unit that demonstrators have long accused of beatings, killings and extortion, was officially disbanded on Sunday. On Tuesday, police agreed to stop using force against protesters. They also announced the formation of a new unit, the Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT), to "fill the gaps" left by the disbanded SARS.

But protesters said on Wednesday they feared the new unit will simply be a rebranded version of SARS. Hundreds gathered on Wednesday in the capital Abuja, as well as megacity Lagos and Warri - both in the south - to press their calls for police reforms.

"What they do is... give them new uniforms, call them a different name, but they are still the same people in these police forces," said blogger Folu Oyefeso, in Lagos. Demonstrators in Lagos, who gathered despite heavy rain, sang, danced and chanted. Many held placards, including one that read "Stop killing our dreamers. #EndSARS now".

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on Wednesday, urged protesters to wind down demonstrations, saying that the gridlock caused in recent days had disrupted businesses still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. "People are just coming back to businesses. It would be unfair for those businesses not to be able to get back on their feet again," he said.

Also Read: Millions of Nigerians are living in poverty, says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

EU should press ahead with digital tax plans, France says

The European Union should press ahead with plans for a bloc-wide digital tax in case global talks at the OECD to rewrite international tax rules fail, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.G20 finance ministers gave their...

Mnuchin says coronavirus relief deal unlikely before U.S. election

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Wednesday said he and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi were far apart on some details of another coronavirus relief package, and that an agreement would be hard to reach before the Nov. ...

Maha: History-sheeter murdered by friend

A history-sheeter was allegedly murdered by his friend following a brawl at Chankapur village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said. The deceased was identified as Ashwin Shamrao Dhone 24, police said.Dhone consumed li...

IMF ready to help Lebanon but needs partner in government -Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund is willing to work with Lebanon to solve its financial problems and restructure its debt, but needs a partner in the Lebanese government, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday. Speaking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020