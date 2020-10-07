Millions of Nigerians are living in poverty, says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Nigeria Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on October 6 has disclosed that millions of Nigerians are living in poverty, according to a news report by Naija News.

He further stated that the outbreak of coronavirus in the country has worsened the unemployment and poverty rate in the nation.

Osinbajo revealed this after several sessions at the two-day retreat, which reviewed the challenges of the relationship and interdependence between the executive and legislative arms of government.

The Vice President has identified the issue, charged the executive and legislatures to work together in addressing issues affecting Nigerians.

The spokesman of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, quoted him saying, "Every generation of leadership must understand the context. Law itself must be interpreted and implemented in context. What is the reality of the context that we operate in today?"

"We all know, our nation has millions of extremely poor people, the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened unemployment and poverty."

"We have huge deficits in infrastructure, many children are out of school. If that is our context, we will be callous and irresponsible if we don't come together, work together to sort out these grave life-threatening problems our people have to confront every day. The dogmatic emphasis on procedural niceties is a luxury we cannot afford."