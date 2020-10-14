Russian held for possessing drugs in Goa

A 37-year-old Russian man was on Wednesday arrested in Goa for allegedly possessing drugs, police said. Police seized charas and ganja worth Rs 1.30 lakh from the accused, Oleg Nazarov, during a raid conducted at Sawantwada in Mandrem beach village, an official said.

He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. In another incident, police busted a cannabis plantation in Arambol beach village.

A case has been registered against unknown persons under the NDPS Act.