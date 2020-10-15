ADVISORY-Alerts on U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong's Lam, other individuals

ADVISORY-Alerts on U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong's Lam, other individualsReuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 01:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 00:48 IST
Please disregard the alerts sourced to the U.S. Treasury on U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam and nine other individuals. The individuals were sanctioned in August.
On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury updated its sanctions list to warn financial institutions of the risk they could be sanctioned if doing business with them. For full Reuters story see
