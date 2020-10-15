Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. names coordinator on Tibet amid tensions with China

The Trump administration on Wednesday appointed a senior U.S. human rights official as special coordinator for Tibetan issues, a move likely to anger China amid increasingly tense relations between Washington and Beijing.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2020 02:12 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 01:51 IST
U.S. names coordinator on Tibet amid tensions with China
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

The Trump administration on Wednesday appointed a senior U.S. human rights official as special coordinator for Tibetan issues, a move likely to anger China amid increasingly tense relations between Washington and Beijing. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Robert Destro, Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, would assume the additional post, which has been vacant since the start of President Donald Trump's term in 2017.

Destro "will lead U.S. efforts to promote dialogue between the People's Republic of China and the Dalai Lama or his representatives; protect the unique religious, cultural, and linguistic identity of Tibetans; and press for their human rights to be respected," Pompeo said in a statement. China has consistently refused to deal with the U.S. coordinator, seeing it as interference in its internal affairs.

The appointment comes at a time when U.S.-China relations have sunk to the lowest point in decades over a range of issues, including trade, Taiwan, human rights, the South China Sea and the coronavirus. China seized control over Tibet in 1950 in what it describes as a "peaceful liberation" that helped the remote Himalayan region throw off its "feudalist" past. But critics, led by exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, say Beijing's rule amounts to "cultural genocide."

"The United States remains concerned with the PRC's repression of the Tibetan community," Pompeo said. In July, Pompeo said the United States would restrict visas for some Chinese officials involved in blocking diplomatic access to Tibet and engaging in "human rights abuses," adding that Washington supported "meaningful autonomy" for Tibet.

Despite that, Trump - unlike his White House predecessor, Barack Obama - has never met the Dalai Lama during his presidency.

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's son Barron tested positive for COVID-19, says Melania Trump

President Donald Trumps 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms, after both of his parents contracted the virus, first lady Melania Trump said on Wednesday.Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibite...

Soccer-Lukaku powers Belgium back to winning ways as they beat Iceland

Stand-in captain Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium got back to winning ways with a 2-1 away triumph over Iceland in the Nations League on Wednesday. Lukaku opened the scoring inside 10 minutes and added a penalty after Birkir Saevarsson...

Soccer-Mbappe strike gives France 2-1 win in Croatia

France stretched their unbeaten run against Croatia to eight games after a late goal by Kylian Mbappe gave the world champions a 2-1 win in their Nations League top-tier Group 3 match on Wednesday. The result left France second in the group...

BRIEF-Fed's Quarles and Kaplan comments at Hoover Institution event

DALLAS FEDS KAPLAN KEY ELEMENT OF NEW FED FRAMEWORK IS CLARITY THAT FED WILL BE LESS PRE-EMPTIVE THAN IN THE PAST DALLAS FEDS KAPLAN CLARIFIES THAT 2 INFLATION IS NOT A CEILING KAPLAN MY OWN SENSE OF MODERATE INFLATION OVERSHOOT IS AROUND...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020