Left Menu
Development News Edition

Continued violence strains Colombia peace process, Security Council hears

Enormous challenges remain on the road to lasting peace in Colombia, where despite ongoing attacks and stigmatization, the vast majority of former FARC-EP fighters who laid down their weapons under a 2016 peace agreement with the Government, remain engaged in the reintegration process, the head of the UN mission in the South American country says.

UN News | Updated: 15-10-2020 05:14 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 05:14 IST
Continued violence strains Colombia peace process, Security Council hears

Carlos Ruiz Massieu, presenting the Secretary-General’s latest report on the work of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia, told the Security Council that former combatants are working alongside their families and local communities to withstand the health and economic effects of the COVIDF-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, some of the areas that suffered immensely during the conflict continue to be besieged by violence from other actors who continue attacking social leaders, human rights defenders, former combatants and entire communities”, he told Council members on Wednesday, meeting via video-teleconference.

Innocents falling victim

Recent massacres in various parts of the country are a painful reminder of how innocent civilians – including young people – are falling victim to the actions of these groups, said Mr. Ruiz Massieu, who also stressed the need to improve security for women social leaders and human rights defenders.

According to the Secretary-General’s 90-day report, illegal armed groups and criminal organizations are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic – which has claimed nearly 28,000 lives in Colombia - to strengthen their social and territorial control.

During the reporting period, which ran from 27 June to 25 September, the Mission verified a total of 19 killings of former FARC-EP combatants, all of them men, for a total of 50, including two women, since the start of the year.

“Finding ways to curb the violence is imperative to deliver on the promise of the Peace Agreement,” Mr. Ruiz Massieu said, urging Colombia to finalize and implement a public policy to dismantle illegal armed groups, criminal organizations and their support networks.

Global ceasefire call

Timely responses to early warning from the national ombudsman’s office could be decisive as well in reducing violence, together with a global ceasefire – as called for by the Secretary-General – that would enable Colombia to focus all efforts on coronavirus relief, he said.

Turning to other challenges, he said that land in rural Colombia remains a pressing issue for the reintegration progress, as the Government aims to purchase more plots in former territorial areas by the end of the year.

Truth and justice will out

Support for the work of the Comprehensive System for Truth, Justice, Reparations and Non-Repetition remains fundamental, as it brings victims and actors involved in the conflict together in meaningful dialogue.

He concluded by emphasizing the role of women in Colombia’s peace process, two weeks ahead of the twentieth anniversary of the Security Council’s landmark resolution 1325 (1990) on women, peace and security.

“I encourage all actors, including the Government and the FARC party, to take inspiration (from the anniversary) to redouble their efforts to fully implement the gender provisions of the (peace) agreement, together with the leadership of women’s organizations at the national and local levels,” he said.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Jacinda Ardern eyes historic election win in COVID-free New ZealandNew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is widely expected to win a second term this weekend, buoyed by a decisive yet...

Trump's 'lucky' aides recovering from coronavirus, again spurning masks

Two weeks after the coronavirus spread through the White House, staffers have begun trickling back to the West Wing, saying they only had mild symptoms and again spurning the use of masks despite criticism that they have been careless about...

Thai police clear protest as decree bans gatherings

Thai riot police cleared thousands of protesters from outside the prime ministers office early on Thursday as an emergency decree banned large gatherings and the publication of sensitive news in the face of escalating protests. A series of ...

Continued violence strains Colombia peace process, Security Council hears

Carlos Ruiz Massieu, presenting the Secretary-Generals latest report on the work of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia, told the Security Council that former combatants are working alongside their families and local communities to wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020