9-year-old raped by neighbour: police

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Thursday. The incident happened on Wednesday when the girl was alone in her home in a village under Bisanda police station area.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 15-10-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 12:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Thursday. The incident happened on Wednesday when the girl was alone in her home in a village under Bisanda police station area. It came to light when the mother of the girl returned home late evening after which a case was lodged, a police official said.

Samsuddin (22), the neighbour, has been arrested, he said. The victim has been sent to a government hospital for medical examination, he added.

