SC asks Republic Media Group to approach Bombay HC in TRP scam case

The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Republic Media Group to approach the Bombay High Court in the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation case registered by Mumbai Police saying, "we must have faith in high courts". Salve then withdrew the petition with liberty to approach the high court. Mumbai Police has registered a case in the TRP scam and summoned Republic TV's chief financial officer S Sundaram for investigation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 13:44 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Republic Media Group to approach the Bombay High Court in the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation case registered by Mumbai Police saying, "we must have faith in high courts". A bench comprising Justice D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra, and Indira Banerjee said the high court has been working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the media group should approach it.

Senior advocate Harish Salve appeared for the media house and expressed apprehension about the ongoing probe. "Your client has an office at Worli (in Mumbai)? You may go to the Bombay HC... Entertaining a petition like this without HC hearing the matter sends a message also. The HC is working throughout the pandemic," the bench said.

It also expressed concern that of late there has been a tendency of the Police Commissioners to give interviews. Salve then withdrew the petition with liberty to approach the high court.

Mumbai Police has registered a case in the TRP scam and summoned Republic TV's chief financial officer S Sundaram for investigation. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had claimed that three channels including Republic TV manipulated the TRP. The racket came to light when BARC, an organization that measures TRP, filed a complaint in this regard through Hansa Research Group Pvt Ltd, the police had said.

The plea in the apex court was filed by Arg Outlier Media Private Limited which owns the Republic Media network seeking quashing of the summons issued by the police. Mumbai Police had earlier filed an affidavit in the top court seeking dismissal of the plea filed by the Republic Media group contending that investigation into an alleged crime cannot be urged as a ground for violation of Article 19(1)(a).

"Article 19(1)(a) cannot be invoked by the petitioners to sidestep, thwart and prevent any investigation by the competent investigating agency into alleged fudging of TRP ratings. The right under Article 19(1)(a) is not a shield that can be used against any a commission of a crime under the extant criminal law of the land," it said. The police submitted that the allegations contained in the impugned FIR registered by it make out any offense cannot be decided at this stage.

"The investigation is still progressing in respect of FIR No. 143 of 2020. There is no exceptional circumstance whatsoever warranting any interference by this Court under Article 32 of the Constitution," the police said.

