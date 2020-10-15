Two Sikh women allege online harassment in Pakistan's KPK

Two Sikh women in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have filed a court case against alleged threats and harassment on social media. In the complaint, filed under 22A of Pakistan Penal Code on Wednesday, the plaintiffs alleged Shah Alam Masih and Manmeet Kaur from Christian Colony Shoba Chowk in Peshawar were sending them intimidating messages on social media through fake accounts.

The complaint mentions the accused as of Christian faith. The women said that the accused were also calling them from unknown numbers and threatening them with acid attack. The women said their complaint was ignored by the Federal Investigation Agency. The complainants are from Gulshan-e-Rahman Colony in Peshawar. The sessions court asked the local police to file a report in the matter.

Additional Session Judge Zeba Rasheed will hear the matter on October 26. The accused have been summoned for the hearing..