UP: One held for running illegal cracker factory

The Gulaothi police here arrested a man for allegedly running an illegal firecracker factory from his home

According to police, they had received information that Arshad, a resident of Nannu Khan locality, was operating a firecracker factory from his residence without a licence. Police raided the house and arrested Arshad. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said police have recovered over one lakh firecrackers and a sack of silver powder.