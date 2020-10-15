Left Menu
Militants attack Pak Army convoy, kill 6 soldiers

It is believed that the surviving militants went across the porous border to Afghanistan and come back to launch attacks. Security forces claim killing several terrorists in recent clashes but the rebels are active and target the forces deployed in the region.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:48 IST
At least six Pakistani soldiers, including an officer, were killed on Thursday in a bomb attack by militants in the country's restive northwestern tribal region along the Afghan border. The terrorists targeted a convoy of vehicles near Razmak area of North Waziristan tribal district using an improvised explosive device, the Army said in a statement.

Five soldiers and one Captain were killed in the attack, it said, adding that a manhunt was launched to nab the terrorists. North Waziristan was once the stronghold of militants but the security forces eliminated most of them in various operations. It is believed that the surviving militants went across the porous border to Afghanistan and come back to launch attacks.

Security forces claim killing several terrorists in recent clashes but the rebels are active and target the forces deployed in the region. The latest incident comes four days after two soldiers were killed and three others sustained injuries in an attack on a security post in Shawal Valley of North Waziristan.

