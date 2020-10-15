Militants injure one civilian in firing in J&K's Pulwama

Militants injure one civilian in firing in J&K's PulwamaPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 20:29 IST
Militants shot and injured a civilian in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. The ultras shot Tanveer Ahmad Sofi in his abdomen at Kakapora in Pulwama district at around 7 pm, a police official said.
He said the injured person was shifted to a hospital in the district for treatment. Further details of the incident are awaited, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kakapora
- Tanveer Ahmad Sofi