Assam SP detained in connection with police exam paper leak scam

Assam Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishna, the brother of the state chief secretary, was arrested on Thursday night in connection with the Assam Police job exam paper leak scam, an official said. Krishna was detained earlier in the day following a marathon interrogation at the state police headquarters here.

"He will be produced before a court tomorrow and we will seek his custody," the official said. Krishna, who was suspected to be absconding on Wednesday, reached the state police headquarters at Ulubari area at around 11 am on Thursday and he was questioned by top officials of Assam Police for hours, an official told PTI.

At around 6 pm, sleuths of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took him to their headquarters, which is about 200 metres from the Assam Police head office in the same area, a senior official said. Krishna was then taken for medical check up and other formalities.

He was also interrogated for long hours on Monday and Tuesday. Krishna was the SP of Karimganj district, where the question paper was allegedly leaked at his behest at his residence in presence of other accused, some of whom have already been arrested, the official said.

The SP, who is a senior Assam Police Services (APS) official, was transferred from there to Barpeta district as the SP of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on October 11, a Sunday. Krishna's official residence in Karimganj was searched on Sunday and Tuesday, while his personal house in Guwahati was searched by the CID on Wednesday.

So far, multiple agencies of Assam Police have arrested 50 people, including retired DIG Prasanta Kumar Dutta and BJP leader Diban Deka who was later expelled from the party, from different parts of the state and outside..