BCI condemns AP CM's allegation against SC judge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 22:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Bar Council of India (BCI) Thursday condemned the allegations of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy against a senior Supreme Court judge that he has been influencing the sittings of Andhra Pradesh High Court. The apex bar body said it was "aghast" and "appalled" at the "reprehensible" move by the Chief Minister to target the apex court judge.

"The Bar Council of India is aghast and appalled at the reprehensible move by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh… Several Judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court, including its Chief Justice have also been targeted, with the sole aim to undermine the independence of the judiciary and browbeat judges to suit his own purposes," BCI said in a statement. It further said that in recent times, the country has witnessed several such "overt and covert" attempts when sitting judges of the top court have been attacked by a section of society to destabilize the system of administration of justice. "That it should now come from a CM of a state, an important constitutional authority, is most worrisome and alarming. The sinister act of releasing the letter of the CM to the media is the clear manifestation of the conspiracy to scandalise and malign the judges, which is nothing but a subterfuge to shake the confidence of the public in the institution of the Judiciary and administration of justice," it said.

BCI further said the lawyers should come forward to defeat and demolish the forces of disruption whose hidden agenda was to subvert the smooth functioning of courts and administration of justice. "The Council makes it clear that it has no intention to interfere with the functioning of the office of Hon'ble Chief Justice of India. The Council has always stood to protect the dignity and decorum of the Institution. The lawyers of the country have always stood behind the judges whenever any attempt to scandalise the institution has been made, and the legal fraternity of the country will never tolerate any such evil design of anybody to malign the system," it said.

In an unprecedented move, Reddy wrote to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde, alleging that the Andhra Pradesh High Court was being used to "destabilise and topple my democratically elected government." He has requested the CJI to look into the matter and consider initiating steps "as may be considered fit and proper to ensure that the state judiciary''s neutrality is maintained."

