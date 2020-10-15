Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghaziabad Police launches ‘Operation Awara’; 238 ‘vagabonds’ held

Police have nabbed 238 suspects so far under \Rsection 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and other relevant sections of the law, he said. A special checking drive has also been launched near banks, jewellery shops, and liquor vends under “Operation Awara”.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 15-10-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 22:15 IST
Ghaziabad Police launches ‘Operation Awara’; 238 ‘vagabonds’ held

To put a curb on crimes like chain-snatching and mobile phone theft, the Ghaziabad Police has launched “Operation Awara”, under which suspicious “vagabonds” are being arrested, an official said on Thursday. Police have nabbed 238 suspects so far under \Rsection 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and other relevant sections of the law, he said.

A special checking drive has also been launched near banks, jewellery shops, and liquor vends under “Operation Awara”. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI that anti-social elements consuming liquor on roads or near the liquor shops would also be arrested.

The senior superintendent of police further said tenant verification has been started in the colonies, and legal action will be taken if any house owner is found renting a place without knowing the background of the tenants..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Arny restores damaged grave of decorated Pak officer in J&K

The Indian Army on Thursday said it has restored the damaged grave of a decorated Pakistani officer in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted a photograph of the epitaph on grave which read, In memory of Ma...

Government offers Transport for London further £1bn bailout - Sky News

The British government is offering the Transport for London TfL a further 1 billion pounds bailout, Sky News reported on Thursday. The government is demanding the extension of Londons congestion charge zone and further fare hikes as part of...

10 lakh construction workers will soon be registered by Labour Welfare Board: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday took charge of the Labour department of Delhi government and set an ambitious target of registration of 10 lakh construction workers with the Labour Welfare Board in the coming months. He ass...

Motorcycling-Rossi tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Aragon MotoGP

Nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekends Aragon MotoGP, the Yamaha rider said on Thursday. Italian Rossi, 41, has failed to finish in each of the last three races, crashing out o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020