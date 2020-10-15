Left Menu
BJP has no moral right to run Delhi municipal corporations: AAP

The AAP on Thursday claimed that the BJP did not have any moral right to run the city’s municipal corporations as it was unable to pay the employees for the last several months. Pathak claimed that the citizens of Delhi have already decided to throw out the BJP from power in the coming election. No immediate reaction was available from the BJP on the charges.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

