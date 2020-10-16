Balwinder Singh, who fought against terrorism, shot dead in Punjab

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Friday, police said

The motorcycle-borne miscreants attacked Singh when he was at his office, adjoining his home, in the district's Bhikhiwind village, the police said, adding that the accused then fled the spot

Singh, 62, had fought bravely against terrorism in the state for years and was attacked by terrorists many times in the past. Singh's security cover was withdrawn by the state government a year ago on the recommendation of Tarn Taran police, his brother Ranjit said, adding that their entire family had remained on the hit list of terrorists. The Ministry of Defence in 1993 awarded him the Shaurya Chakra. Many documentaries have been made on his bravery.