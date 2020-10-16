Left Menu
Development News Edition

Balwinder Singh, who fought against terrorism, shot dead in Punjab

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Friday, police said The motorcycle-borne miscreants attacked Singh when he was at his office, adjoining his home, in the district's Bhikhiwind village, the police said, adding that the accused then fled the spot Singh, 62, had fought bravely against terrorism in the state for years and was attacked by terrorists many times in the past. The Ministry of Defence in 1993 awarded him the Shaurya Chakra.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 16-10-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 12:06 IST
Balwinder Singh, who fought against terrorism, shot dead in Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Copyright: Flickr

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Friday, police said

The motorcycle-borne miscreants attacked Singh when he was at his office, adjoining his home, in the district's Bhikhiwind village, the police said, adding that the accused then fled the spot

Singh, 62, had fought bravely against terrorism in the state for years and was attacked by terrorists many times in the past. Singh's security cover was withdrawn by the state government a year ago on the recommendation of Tarn Taran police, his brother Ranjit said, adding that their entire family had remained on the hit list of terrorists. The Ministry of Defence in 1993 awarded him the Shaurya Chakra. Many documentaries have been made on his bravery.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

NCC, National Service Scheme & Bharat Scouts be deployed for assisting panel in monitoring stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana & UP.

NCC, National Service Scheme Bharat Scouts be deployed for assisting panel in monitoring stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana UP....

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended a birthday greeting to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and wished him a long and healthy life. Birthday greetings to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. Na...

SC directs chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab, UP to help Lokur panel in surveillance of fields where stubble is burnt.

SC directs chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab, UP to help Lokur panel in surveillance of fields where stubble is burnt....

SC appoints ex-judge of apex court Justice Madan B Lokur as one-man panel to monitor steps to prevent stubble burning.

SC appoints ex-judge of apex court Justice Madan B Lokur as one-man panel to monitor steps to prevent stubble burning....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020