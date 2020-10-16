SC refers to mediation center Varsha Priyadarshini's plea to transfer divorce hearing to Odisha

The Supreme Court on Friday referred the transfer petition filed by Odiya film actor Varsha Priyadarshini, who is having a matrimonial dispute with Biju Janta Dal (BJD) MP Anubhav Mohanty, to the Supreme Court Mediation Center for a settlement. Varsha Priyadarshini had in September this year moved the apex court seeking a direction to transfer the divorce hearing against her husband Anubhav Mohanty from Delhi to a Cuttack family court citing grounds of traveling a long distance and COVID-19 pandemic.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy, while hearing the transfer petition (TP) of Varsha Priyadarshini, referred it to Supreme Court Mediation Center for a settlement. "This court refers this transfer petition filed by the petitioner (Varsha) to Supreme Court Mediation Center," Justice Roy said.

Lawyer Ashwani Dubey, appearing for BJD MP and Odiya film actor Anubhav Mohanty, told the bench that Varsha is entitled for business class ticket, she has been staying in Delhi, is a film star and is financially sound. Dubey further submitted that the aged parents of Anubhav Mohanty are critically ill and the transfer will affect their health. She is a successful actor, producer, social worker and keeps traveling from one part of the country to another, he said.

Mohanty had approached the Supreme Court by way of a caveat petition seeking its side to be represented before the court passed any order in the transfer petition. Anubhav Mohanty and Varsha had gotten married in February 2014. Varsha had earlier moved a Cuttack family court in Odisha, seeking directions to Anubhav to give her a one-time compensation of around Rs 15 crores and monthly maintenance of around Rs 50,000.

On the other hand, Anubhav Mohanty had filed a petition before the Patiala House court in New Delhi, seeking a divorce on the ground that the marriage was not consummated. Anubhav Mohanty had alleged that his wife was not allowing sexual relations with him and natural conjugal life and that he was disappointed after making serious attempts to establish physical intimacy with Varsha.

Meanwhile, a Patiala House court, which was slated to hear the petition filed by Anubhav Mohanty against Varsha on December 7, was stayed for the time being till further orders of the apex court in the matter. (ANI)