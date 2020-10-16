Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to soon take decision on minimum age of marriage for girls: PM

The prime minister said the girls' gross enrolment ratio in education has turned higher than that of boys for the first time in the country because of several efforts taken by the government in the last six years. Modi was addressing a video conference after releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination on the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:18 IST
Govt to soon take decision on minimum age of marriage for girls: PM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government will soon take a decision on revising the minimum age of marriage for girls after it receives report from the committee set up for this. The prime minister said the girls' gross enrolment ratio in education has turned higher than that of boys for the first time in the country because of several efforts taken by the government in the last six years.

Modi was addressing a video conference after releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination on the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). "There is an important deliberation going on to decide what should be the ideal age of marriage for daughters," Modi said.

The prime minister said he has been receiving letters from women from across the country, asking about the report of the committee and when the government will take a decision on it. "I want to assure them, the government will soon take its decision after the submission of the report," Modi said. In his Independence Day speech, the prime minister had announced that the government was deliberating on what should be the minimum age of marriage for women and has set up a committee to look into the matter.

Currently, the minimum age of marriage is 18 years for women and 21 for men. Modi highlighted the efforts taken by his government in the last six years to fight against malnutrition. The prime minister said his government has taken an integrated and holistic approach to deal with the challenge of malnutrition. The government has adopted a multi-dimensional strategy to work on all those factors responsible for high malnutrition, he added. The government has started National Nutrition Mission, Modi informed. Highlighting other achievements, the prime minister said the government has built 11 crore toilets across the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission and has launched Jal Jeevan Mission to provide piped drinking water. The government is also providing sanitary pads at Re 1 to poor women, he further said. "Because of these efforts, for the first time, the gross enrolment ratio of girls in education is more than that of boys," Modi said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria: Government decides to ban milk importation in next 2 years

The Government of Nigeria has decided to ban milk importation into the country in the next two years. The minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, has said this during a press briefing to commemorate this years World Food...

NCC, National Service Scheme & Bharat Scouts be deployed for assisting panel in monitoring stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana & UP.

NCC, National Service Scheme Bharat Scouts be deployed for assisting panel in monitoring stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana UP....

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended a birthday greeting to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and wished him a long and healthy life. Birthday greetings to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. Na...

SC directs chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab, UP to help Lokur panel in surveillance of fields where stubble is burnt.

SC directs chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab, UP to help Lokur panel in surveillance of fields where stubble is burnt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020