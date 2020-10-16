Left Menu
Locals ransack, loot beer bar on Maha highway; three held

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the group had come to the beer bar for lunch and later refused to pay for the meal, inspector Dattu Bhoye of Kasara police station said The accused allegedly ransacked the place and decamped with Rs 82,000 from the cash counter, he said. Of the 17 men, belonging to Shirol, Kasara, Kalyan and Shahapur, three have been arrested for rioting so far, while hunt has been launched for the others, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A group of 17 persons allegedly ransacked and looted a beer bar on Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the group had come to the beer bar for lunch and later refused to pay for the meal, inspector Dattu Bhoye of Kasara police station said The accused allegedly ransacked the place and decamped with Rs 82,000 from the cash counter, he said.

Of the 17 men, belonging to Shirol, Kasara, Kalyan and Shahapur, three have been arrested for rioting so far, while hunt has been launched for the others, the official said. An offence has been registered under sections 395 (dacoity) among other provisions of the IPC against the accused, he added.

