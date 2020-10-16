Left Menu
EU needs to find right balance for EU-UK deal - Luxembourg

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:39 IST
The European Union needs to strike a balance on what its members want from future EU-UK relations and not solely focus on a single item, such as fishing rights, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Friday.

"We are behind the countries for whom fishing is important, as every subject can be important such as, for the internal market, to keep on eye on what could be state aid," Bettel said on arrival for the second day of an EU leaders' summit.

"We cannot just put one item on the scales... It is important that as a whole there is a balance and not have a situation where one is a winner and the other is a loser."

