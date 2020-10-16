Left Menu
"Sanjay Pratap Singh invested the proceeds of the crime generated through illegal trade of country liquor for acquiring immovable properties in his name and in the name of his wife Kiran Devi who had no independent source of income," the ED said. "In 2011, with an intention to legalise his tainted income, Sanjay Pratap Singh formed an unregistered firm -- Bhojpur Wine Traders -- to launder the proceeds of crime," the ED claimed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 14:50 IST
ED files chargesheet against accused in Bihar hooch tragedy

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has filed a chargesheet against the accused in Bihar hooch tragedy, his family and associates on money laundering charges. A prosecution complaint or chargesheet has been filed before a special court in Patna against Sanjay Pratap Singh, his wife Kiran Devi and Srikumar Singh (Sanjay Pratap Singh's associate) in a 2012 case where 21 people had died in Nawada and Arrah towns of Bhojpur district due to consumption of hooch or illicit liquor, the central probe agency said in a statement. The chargesheet has been filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) with a prayer for awarding punishment to the accused and confiscation assets totalling to Rs 1.32 crore, it said. "The attached properties that are liable for confiscation (under the PMLA) include 15 plots along with construction on two plots held in the name of accused Sanjay Pratap Singh, his associates, bank balances held in his name and in the name of his un-registered firm Maa Construction," the ED said.

In 2018, a Bhojpur court had held 14 people, including Sanjay Pratap Singh, guilty for the hooch deaths and sentenced them to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 25,000 each, the ED said. "Sanjay Pratap Singh invested the proceeds of the crime generated through illegal trade of country liquor for acquiring immovable properties in his name and in the name of his wife Kiran Devi who had no independent source of income," the ED said.

"In 2011, with an intention to legalise his tainted income, Sanjay Pratap Singh formed an unregistered firm -- Bhojpur Wine Traders -- to launder the proceeds of crime," the ED claimed. PTI NES RHL.

