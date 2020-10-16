10,000 bottles of phensedyl cough syrup seized, 2 persons arrested

Left Menu
Primary interrogation revealed that these bottles of phensedyl were brought from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and was meant to be delivered to unknown people in Bangladesh," the officer of the Kolkata Police STF said. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), has been started at the Dankuni Police Station and further investigation is underway, the officer added..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:19 IST
The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police has seized 10,000 bottles of phensedyl cough syrup and arrested two persons for allegedly trying the smuggle the consignment to Bangladesh, a senior police officer said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the STF along with Dankuni Police nabbed the two persons and seized 10,000 bottles of phensedyl cough syrup from a lorry bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number in Dankuni area of Hooghly district.

The two persons were allegedly trying to smuggle the phensedyl cough syrup consignment on the pretext of transporting essential veterinary food products, the IPS officer said. "The two were detained from Durgapur Expressway under the limits of Dankuni Police Station. Primary interrogation revealed that these bottles of phensedyl were brought from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and was meant to be delivered to unknown people in Bangladesh," the officer of the Kolkata Police STF said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), has been started at the Dankuni Police Station and further investigation is underway, the officer added..

