Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain puts Lancashire into highest COVID alert tier

That has sparked anger by some local leaders in northern England who say the government has not offered enough financial support to businesses which are having to close.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-10-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 16:09 IST
Britain puts Lancashire into highest COVID alert tier

Britain put the area of Lancashire in northwest England into the highest COVID alert level on Friday, meaning it will face the toughest restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, including the closure of pubs. Cases have grown rapidly in the region that is home to towns such as Burnley, Blackburn, Blackpool and Preston, forcing Lancashire into the very high alert level of Tier 3, along with nearby Liverpool and Merseyside.

Under the terms agreed between the national government in Westminster and local officials, pubs will close unless they are selling substantial food and people have been told not to socialise with anybody indoors that they do not live with. The change will come into force on Saturday and from Monday betting shops, casinos, bingo halls and soft play areas for children must also close.

As a second wave of the pandemic mounts, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has pursued a tiered approach to shut down local regions with surging cases in the hope it can allow the least affected areas to remain open to protect the economy. That has sparked anger by some local leaders in northern England who say the government has not offered enough financial support to businesses which are having to close.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia reports 4,301 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 79 more deaths

The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 4,301 in the past 24 hours to 353,461 with 12,347 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Friday. According to the ministry, 79 more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic were recorded durin...

BJP slams Chirag Paswan, accuses LJP of spreading confusion, lies ahead of Bihar polls

In its most direct attack on the Lok Janshakti Party, the BJP on Friday accused its president Chirag Paswan of trying to create a confusion by harping on his equations with senior leaders of the saffron party, and asserted that it had no re...

Croatia daily COVID-19 infections exceed 1,000 for first time

Croatia reported 1,131 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first time the Adriatic country of four million people has exceeded 1,000 infections a day.In the last 10 days the number of new cases has accelerated from about 300 a day to reach 793 on...

Finnish PM leaves EU summit as 'precautionary' measure

Another day at the European Union summit, another leader gone away. Finlands Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Friday that she had left the summit of heads of states and governments in Belgium on its final day as a precautionary measure after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020