Yemen's warring parties swap prisoners for second day

Yemen's warring parties exchanged hundreds more prisoners on Friday on the second day of an operation to fly about 1,000 men home and help build momentum for a new push to end a catastrophic war. A Saudi-led military coalition, backing the internationally recognised Yemeni government, and its adversary, Yemen's Houthi movement, agreed last month to exchange 1,081 prisoners, in the largest swap of its kind in the five-year-old conflict.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 16:59 IST
Yemen's warring parties exchanged hundreds more prisoners on Friday on the second day of an operation to fly about 1,000 men home and help build momentum for a new push to end a catastrophic war.

A Saudi-led military coalition, backing the internationally recognised Yemeni government, and its adversary, Yemen's Houthi movement, agreed last month to exchange 1,081 prisoners, in the largest swap of its kind in the five-year-old conflict. Men descending from a plane when it landed in Aden, temporary capital of Yemen's government, prostrated their foreheads to the tarmac. Some embraced waiting friends and relatives.

In Sanaa on Thursday night, celebratory fireworks crackled in the night sky as buses carrying returned prisoners moved down a road lined with people cheering in welcome. "We welcome back our heroes who defended this country," said Sanaa resident Yahya Adel Othman.

Another 352 prisoners were exchanged on Friday, after more than 700 on Thursday -- including a plane carrying Saudis and Sudanese to Riyadh -- said the International Committee of the Red Cross, which is managing the process. ICRC planes shuttled twice between Aden city and the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa on Friday, taking 151 detainees to Aden and 201 to Sanaa.

U.N. Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on Thursday the swap was an "airlift of hope", adding that both parties remain in negotiations for a permanent ceasefire, which he hoped could be agreed by the end of the year. The warring sides had agreed in 2018 to swap 15,000 detainees split between both sides to pave the way for political negotiations to end the conflict, but progress has been slow.

The head of the Houthis' prisoners' committee told Al Masirah on Friday he hoped another, bigger prisoner swap deal could be agreed. Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee, urged what he called enemy states to "continue this deal so that we can exchange all the prisoners."

Preceding the swap, on Wednesday, two U.S. nationals held by Houthi rebels in Yemen were released and taken to Oman, with Oman sending flights to Sanaa to return 250 Yemenis from the Gulf state and abroad. Yemen has been at war since the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from power in Sanaa in late 2014, prompting the coalition to intervene in 2015.

