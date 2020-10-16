Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Why are Nigerians protesting against police brutality?

Because SARS was initially designed as a covert force, officers did not wear uniforms - a practice known locally as "mufti". * The unit developed a reputation for brutality, with Amnesty International https://www.amnesty.org/download/Documents/AFR4448682016ENGLISH.PDF accusing it of harassment, extortion, rape, extrajudicial killings and torture.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:57 IST
FACTBOX-Why are Nigerians protesting against police brutality?

Nigerians protesting police brutality have hit the streets across Africa's most populous nation for more than a week, and the hashtag #EndSARS trended on Twitter even after the police promised to dismantle the controversial unit on Oct. 11. What is SARS, what attempts have been made to address police abuses in Nigeria and what do protesters want?

WHAT WAS 'SARS'? * Police formed the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in 1992 to tackle violent crime such as car-jackings, armed robbery and kidnapping. Because SARS was initially designed as a covert force, officers did not wear uniforms - a practice known locally as "mufti".

* The unit developed a reputation for brutality, with Amnesty International https://www.amnesty.org/download/Documents/AFR4448682016ENGLISH.PDF accusing it of harassment, extortion, rape, extrajudicial killings and torture. Nigerians said it frequently targeted young men with tattoos, dreadlocks or expensive cars or phones. * The police force has repeatedly denied the accusations against SARS, though it said earlier this month that "unruly and unprofessional" officers had been arrested and were facing disciplinary actions.

WHAT SPARKED THE CURRENT PROTESTS? * A video allegedly showing SARS officers shooting a man in Delta state before driving off in his car began circulating in early October, sparking the current protests. Police denied the incident.

* Police responded to protests with force initially, including tear gas, water cannons and live rounds. At least two were killed in Lagos and at least three killed in Oyo state https://twitter.com/seyiamakinde/status/1316087370689769472. Amnesty International has said at least 10 were killed nationwide. HOW HAS THE GOVERNMENT RESPONDED?

* Police initially banned SARS from routine patrols and ordered them to wear uniforms. After continued protests, police disbanded SARS with immediate effect on Oct. 11. * President Muhammadu Buhari pledged police reform, and a federal council ordered states to set up compensation funds for victims of police brutality.

* On Oct. 13, police announced that a new Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team would "fill the gaps arising from the dissolution of the defunct SARS". * Authorities in Abuja said protests were banned due to coronavirus concerns, and in Lagos, videos are circulating on Tiwtter of men armed with knives, clubs and other weapons attacking demonstrators.

WHY ARE PROTESTERS SCEPTICAL * The government has pledged to reform, disband or investigate SARS on multiple occasions, including a promised 2017 Senate investigation https://fr.reuters.com/article/us-nigeria-police-idUSKBN1DZ2WE and a 2018 overhaul and investigation https://fr.reuters.com/article/us-nigeria-police-idUSKBN1KZ217.

* Nigerians and observers say little changed. Protesters say SWAT teams could simply become SARS under a new name, and now they carry #EndSwat signs. WHAT DO PROTESTERS WANT

* Protesters have five main demands: * Immediate release of all arrested protesters;

* "Justice" for those killed by police and compensation for their families; * An independent body to investigate and prosecute police misconduct within 10 days of a claim;

* Independent psychological evaluation of disbanded SARS officers before they can be redeployed;

* Increased salaries for police so they are "adequately compensated" for protecting lives and property. (Additional reporting by Camillus Eboh in Abuja; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures climb on vaccine hopes, upbeat retail sales data

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday as Pfizer said it could apply for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as early as November and as data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales growth last month.The drugmakers shares fi...

Philippines' lower house approves $92.5 bln budget for 2021

The Philippines lower parliamentary house on Friday approved the 2021 budget, after a leadership row nearly derailed debates on the spending plan aimed at helping the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The 4.5 trillion pesos 92....

FEATURE-Dreams dashed: Malawi migrants return empty-handed from S. Africa

By Charles Pensulo BLANTYRE, Oct 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Siphat Simali imagined that when she finally got back to Malawi she would return with pride and enough earnings from South Africa to support her two children and start a small...

Forex reserves rise by USD 5.867 bn to lifetime high of USD 551.505 bn

The countrys foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 5.867 billion to touch a record high of USD 551.505 billion in the week to October 9, according to the RBI data. In the previous week ended October 2, 2020, the reserves had increased by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020