4 killed in scaffolding collapse at German building site

4 killed in scaffolding collapse at German building sitePTI | Berlin | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:26 IST
Four workers were killed when scaffolding collapsed on a building site in southern Germany on Friday, authorities said
The accident happened during work on a concrete ceiling in Denklingen, a small town in Bavaria. Police said that, in addition to the four who were killed when they fell and were buried under debris, another worker was slightly hurt
There was no immediate word on the cause of the accident.
