Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court issues summons to Sanjay Bhandari in money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:40 IST
Court issues summons to Sanjay Bhandari in money laundering case

A special PMLA court has issued summons to alleged defence middleman Sanjay Bhandari and asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to expedite the process of his extradition, the central agency said on Friday. The court's order came on Thursday after it took cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the ED against Bhandari, linked foreign companies and others on June 1 under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The special judge at Rouse Avenue Court here said, "Issued summons to the accused persons and directed the ED to expedite the process of extradition against Sanjay Bhandari pending before UK authorities so that he can be brought to India for trial in accordance with law." The agency said its probe found that "Bhandari stashed black money abroad with the assistance of his accomplices to evade taxes, causing huge financial loss to the national exchequer". "Bhandari owned assets in various foreign jurisdictions, incorporated various entities in UAE as owner or beneficial owner and also had financial interest in an entity incorporated in Panama.  "It was revealed that all those foreign assets and entities were not disclosed by Bhandari to Income Tax authorities in India," it claimed.

The ED filed a criminal case of money laundering against him and others in February, 2017 taking cognisance of an Income Tax Department chargesheet filed against him under the anti-black money law of 2015. Bhandari, who the central agency says has never cooperated with it in the probe, is absconding from the country and was last stated to be in the UK.

He is being probed by the ED in two other money laundering cases, apart from the CBI, Income Tax Department and the Delhi Police for various criminal charges of corruption and tax evasion. Bhandari's case first came to light after the I-T Department conducted searches against him in April, 2016 and recovered certain "sensitive" official defence documents from his premises.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

EU urged to review remdesivir supply deal after COVID trial results

The European Union should renegotiate a 1 billion euro 1.17 billion contract it sealed last week with Gilead for a six-month supply of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir after it showed poor results in a large trial, experts said on Friday. In a ...

India, Chile to add new momentum to ties; looking at firming up investment protection pact

India and Chile on Friday agreed to add new momentum in their cooperation in a wide-range of areas including trade, defence, energy, agriculture, mining and science and technology. A comprehensive review of the bilateral cooperation was ...

COVID-19: Rules in place for 'proxy cases', says Goa minister

People showing COVID-19 like symptoms but who have tested negative in RT-PCR tests will be considered as proxy cases and their records will be maintained separately in Goa, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday. The decision w...

COVID disrupts EU summit as pandemic casts new shadow over Europe

The resurgent coronavirus disrupted the EU leaders summit, only their third face-to-face meeting since the pandemic began, with the EUs chief executive and Finlands prime minister dropping out after coming near people who later tested posit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020