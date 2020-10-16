Left Menu
Yediyurappa reviews flood situation, says adequate measures taken to protect flood-hit people

The government today transferred an input subsidy of Rs 36.57 crore to the bank account of 51,810 flood-hit farmers. According to a government report, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Ballari, Raichur, Bagalkote, Davangere, Koppal, Dakshina Kannada, Shimoga, Udupi, Vijayapura and Belgaum districts are the worst affected due to rains caused by the upper air depression over the Bay of Bengal.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-10-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:23 IST
In the wake of an unprecedented flood situation, triggered by heavy rains, emerging third time in Karnataka within a span of three months, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said Rs 85.5 crore has been released and rescue equipment supplied to the affected districts. The government today transferred an input subsidy of Rs 36.57 crore to the bank account of 51,810 flood-hit farmers.

According to a government report, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Ballari, Raichur, Bagalkote, Davangere, Koppal, Dakshina Kannada, Shimoga, Udupi, Vijayapura and Belgaum districts are the worst affected due to rains caused by the upper air depression over the Bay of Bengal. The Chief Minister held a review meeting through video conference with the deputy commissioners and chief executive officers of district Panchayats of 12 districts in North Karnataka, which are severely hit by the floods.

Yediyurappa told the officials to prepare an action plan to carry out relief operations on a war-footing and deal with the flood situation effectively. He also asked them to provide a realistic picture of the floods.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Chief Minister said all standard operating procedures, as has been laid down by the government, should be followed while evacuating people to safety. There should be regular visits of doctors to the relief camps to check the spread of COVID-19.

He also instructed the officials to protect livestock and arrange fodder. The officials present during the meeting told the Chief Minister that 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, including six additional NDRF teams from neighbouring Pune and Chennai, have been deployed.

Three teams have been assigned to Kalaburagi, two to Yadgir and one to Raichur. The officials also apprised Yediyurappa of the deployment of helicopters.

The government on Friday transferred an input subsidy of Rs 36.57 crore to the bank account of 51,810 flood-hit farmers.

