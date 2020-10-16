Left Menu
Don't come to London for Brexit talks on Monday, UK tells EU

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:17 IST
Don't come to London for Brexit talks on Monday, UK tells EU
Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost has told his European Union counterpart Michel Barnier not to come to London on Monday to try to break an impasse in trade talks but the two men agreed to talk again early next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said.

Frost spoke to Barnier after Johnson said EU leaders had left Britain unable to continue the negotiations without a fundamental change in the EU's approach, a spokesman for Johnson said.

"There was accordingly no basis for negotiations in London as of Monday," he said. "He and Michel Barnier agreed to talk again early next week."

