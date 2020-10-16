Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African white farmers, Black protesters face off over farm murder

White South African farmers and Black protesters hurled abuse and threats at each other on Friday during a court hearing in a murder case that has exposed still simmering racial tensions 26 years after the end of apartheid. The killing of Brendan Horner, a white man whose body was found tied to a pole at his farm in Free State province, sparked riots at the start of this month, and prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to appeal to South Africans to "resist attempts ...

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:20 IST
South African white farmers, Black protesters face off over farm murder

White South African farmers and Black protesters hurled abuse and threats at each other on Friday during a court hearing in a murder case that has exposed still simmering racial tensions 26 years after the end of apartheid.

The killing of Brendan Horner, a white man whose body was found tied to a pole at his farm in Free State province, sparked riots at the start of this month, and prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to appeal to South Africans to "resist attempts ... to mobilise communities along racial lines". The farmers outside the courthouse in the town of Senekal accused the government of failing to protect them from violent crime. Their opponents, from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), complained about what they see as the continued domination of South Africa's economy by whites, while many Black South Africans remain as poor as they did under apartheid.

EFF leader Julius Malema sat inside the courtroom in which the two murder suspects filed a request for bail during Friday's hearing. The judge adjourned the case until Oct. 20. Afterwards, Malema told a rally of thousands, "don't be confused by the so-called farm murders", adding that many more Black South Africans were victims of violent crime.

"Those are the ones who deserve our sympathy, not the old, white racists. We don't want to kill (the) white man. We want equality." EFF supporter Khaya Langile, from Soweto, said, "I'm here because of white people ... taking advantage of us."

TIRED OF MURDERS Earlier, police separated the two groups with razor wire in one street, but despite the noisy standoff there was no violence.

"There have been indications of tensions but by and large all of them took a decision that they did not want to see violence," State Security minister Ayanda Dlodlo said outside the court. The farmers mostly wore khaki shirts and shorts, a few wore military outfits, and at least one was armed. A group on motorbikes sporting long beards drove through Senekal, some waving flags emblazoned with crosses.

"We are getting tired now of all the farm murders," said Geoffrey Marais, 30, a white livestock trader from Delmas, where a woman was strangled to death two weeks ago. "Enough is enough. They (the government) must start to prioritise these crimes."

Murders of white farmers make up a small fraction of the total in South Africa, which has the world's fifth highest murder rate. In the 2019/20 financial year there were 21,325 murders across the country, of which 49 were white farmers, according to police statistics. The farmers also feel threatened by a government plan to expropriate white-owned land without compensation as part of an effort to redress economic inequalities that remain stark a quarter of a century after the end of apartheid.

Roughly 70% of privately-owned farmland in South Africa is owned by whites, who make up less than 9% of the country's population of 58 million. (Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, Gareth Jones and Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

WIDER IMAGE-Jailed Philippine activist lays to rest her three-month-old baby

Jailed Philippine activist Reina Mae Nasino wanted to hold her three-month-old daughter for the last time before she was laid to rest on Friday but she could not. Heavily armed prison officials guarding her refused to uncuff her despite ple...

FACTBOX-France's litany of deadly attacks

Police shot dead a man near Paris on Wednesday after he attacked another person with a knife and decapitated the victim, a French police source said. The anti-terrorism prosecutor said it was investigating Here are some of the attacks that ...

Centre opposed formation of Lokur panel to downplay stubble burning issue: AAP

Welcoming the Supreme Courts decision to form Lokur committee to look into stubble burning, the AAP on Friday claimed that the Centre did not favour the panels formation as it wanted to downplay the stubble burning issue. Concerned over wor...

Remdesivir has no effect in reducing mortality among hospitalised COVID-19 patients: WHO trial

The interim results of WHO Solidarity Trial indicate that four repurposed drugs for COVID-19 --remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavirritonavir and interferon regimens --appeared to have little or no effect on reducing mortality, initiati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020