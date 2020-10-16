Left Menu
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:26 IST
3 men arrested for drugging, raping woman

Three men were arrested here on Friday for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman after giving her a sedative-laced cake during a birthday celebration earlier this month, police said. The three accused, all in their early 20s, are residents of a locality near the victims residence in the city. The trio got acquainted with her about three months ago, a police press release said.

Taking advantage of the birthday of the main accused in the case on October 5, they invited her to his birthday party and booked a room in a lodge. During the celebration, they gave her sedative-laced cake and she fell unconscious.

The trio then allegedly gang-raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone, the police said. The woman did not reveal the incident to anyone due to fear, but she was not keeping well and fell unconscious on October 11.

After being repeatedly asked by her family members, she revealed about the incident. She was immediately admitted to a hospital and was discharged on October 15 after recovery.

Subsequently, the three accused were arrested and being produced before a local court for judicial remand. Further investigation was in progress, the police added.

