Accomplice of SPO who decamped with two AK 47 rifles caught after gunfight in J-K's Budgam

The accomplice of a Special Police Officer (SPO) posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam who had decamped was caught by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday after a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Police.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The accomplice of a Special Police Officer (SPO) posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam who had decamped was caught by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday after a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Police. As per a statement from the CRPF, the search operation was launched after input was received that the SPO, Altaf Hassan Bhat had decamped with two AK 47 rifles on Tuesday along with his associate.

"On a specific input regarding presence of deserted SPO who decamped with two AK 47 rifles two days ago along with his associate in Chadoora area of Budgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police in the said area," the statement said. As the joint team approached the target location, the SPO and his associate fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party. The police retaliated, leading to a brief gunfight.

"During the gunfight, the SPO managed to escape from the spot, however, his associate was captured alive. The captured associate has been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Bhat, an OGW and a notorious stone pelter," the statement added. One of the AK 47 rifles decamped by the deserted SPO was recovered from his possession.

Inspector-general of police Kashmir Vijay Kumar has appealed to the family of SPO Altaf to help bring him back. A case under relevant sections has been registered and investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

