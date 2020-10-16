Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel settlement plans draw international condemnation

The European countries warned the building perpetuates the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and further threatens the viability of a two-state solution. The warning came after Israel on Thursday pressed forward on plans for more than 3,000 West Bank settlement homes.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-10-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:54 IST
Israel settlement plans draw international condemnation
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Israeli plans to advance the building of thousands of settlement units in the occupied West Bank drew European condemnation on Friday as approvals for constructions hit a record high in 2020. The European countries warned the building perpetuates the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and further threatens the viability of a two-state solution.

The warning came after Israel on Thursday pressed forward on plans for more than 3,000 West Bank settlement homes. The Palestinians claim all of the West Bank, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, as part of a future independent state.

They say the growing settler population, approaching 500,000 in the West Bank, has made it increasingly difficult to achieve their dream of independence. "We are deeply concerned by the decision taken by the Israeli authorities to advance more than 4,900 settlement building units in the occupied West Bank," said a joint statement by foreign ministry spokespersons of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

"It is also a counterproductive move in light of the positive developments of normalization agreements reached between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain," it added, referring to the recent historic agreements between Israel and the two Gulf Arab countries. Ayman al-Safadi, Jordan's foreign minister, called for international pressure on Israel to stop the building of new settlements. On Thursday, the top diplomat of the European Union also condemned the latest Israeli decision.

"Settlements are illegal under international law. As stated consistently, the EU will not recognize any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties," the bloc's foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said. The latest Israeli approvals are part of a building boom that has gained steam during the presidency of Donald Trump. It also comes months after Israel promised to put on hold plans to annex parts of the West Bank in exchange for a U.S.-brokered normalisation deal with the UAE.10/16/2020 10:52:49 PM The approvals raised the number of settlement homes to be advanced this year to more than 12,150, according to Peace Now, a settlement watchdog group.

It is by far the highest number of approvals since Trump took office in early 2017 and the highest since Peace Now began recording the figures in 2012. Also Friday, Palestinians clashed with Israeli troops and settlers in the West Bank village of Burqa, east of the city of Ramallah, while trying to get to their olive groves near a Jewish settlers outpost and harvest the olives. Harvest time is often a flashpoint between the sides.

Israeli troops fired tear gas and stun grenades to try to disperse the crowd. The military said in a statement that dozens of Palestinians threw stones at the troops, which the military said were there in coordination with the farmers. Later, both Jewish settlers and Palestinian farmers fought fires in the olive groves caused by Israeli police's teargas canisters.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be a ‘badlapur’? Video show Dimpy with a knife

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out in five-storeyed building in Kolkata, several people trapped

A fire broke out in a five-storeyed residential building at Ganesh Chandra Avenue here on Friday night and several people are still trapped inside, officials said. The blaze broke out in the first floor of the building located in the northe...

Berlin court suspends bar curfew in backlash against anti-virus measures

A Berlin court on Friday suspended a late-night curfew on bars and restaurants, following other courts in overturning government-imposed measures meant to contain the further spread of the coronavirus.Berlins local government had imposed th...

Mamata inaugurates several well-known Durga Pujas in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday inaugurated several well-known Durga Pujas in Kolkata and urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 protocol during the festivities. Banerjee has virtually inaugurated over 70 Durga Pujas acr...

Deposition of U.S. Homeland Security whistleblower unlikely before election, lawyer says

A whistleblower and former official at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, who alleges he was pressured to stop providing assessments of Russian electoral interference, will likely not be deposed by Congress before the Nov. 3 election...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020