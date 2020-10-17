Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opponent of Pence's brother alleges racist threats, gunfire

“Now, in the scope of where we're at with this campaign, in terms of some of the negative things, the harassment that's happened, I do feel like things are escalating quite a bit.” Lake said she began receiving racist phone messages and damage to personal property late this summer after the Delaware County GOP published her personal address and contact information in a Facebook post.

PTI | Indianapolis | Updated: 17-10-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 00:49 IST
Opponent of Pence's brother alleges racist threats, gunfire
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NYPDnews)

A Black woman who says she has received numerous racist and threatening messages as an Indiana congressional candidate against Vice President Mike Pence's brother called police after hearing what she thought was gunfire before a campaign event. Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake, who faces long odds against Republican Rep. Greg Pence in the GOP-dominated 6th District, said she had just parked Thursday evening outside Vera Mae's Bistro in Muncie when she heard what she believes were three gunshots outside the driver's side window. Lake said she was rattled but uninjured, and she noticed no damage to the vehicle.

Muncie Police Capt. Steve Cox said officers responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m., and an investigation is ongoing. "It's terrifying to me," Lake said. "Now, in the scope of where we're at with this campaign, in terms of some of the negative things, the harassment that's happened, I do feel like things are escalating quite a bit." Lake said she began receiving racist phone messages and damage to personal property late this summer after the Delaware County GOP published her personal address and contact information in a Facebook post. Many of the voicemails call her racial slurs and include other derogatory language.

"You're nothing but a loudmouth frickin' n(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)," a man said in one of the messages Lake shared with The Associated Press. She says that last month somebody mailed her and two campaign aides a 22-page document containing private details about her pending divorce and personal whereabouts. Lake said she considered the packages to be "personal threats" because the research gathered couldn't be found with simple online searches.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be a ‘badlapur’? Video show Dimpy with a knife

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter appears to backtrack on blocking New York Post article

Twitter Inc on Friday appeared to backtrack on its decision to block links to a New York Post article about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens son, despite reaffirming the ban late on Thursday.Republicans who had decried Twitters ...

COVID SCIENCE-Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial; women take virus more seriously than men

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Large WHO trial casts doubt on remdesivir and other drugs...

Belgium imposes Covid curfew, closes bars and restaurants

Faced with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, the Belgian government on Friday announced new restrictions to try to hold the disease in check, including a night-time curfew and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants for a month. The mea...

Tiler Peck missed dancing onstage. She went and found one

When Tiler Peck started giving Instagram ballet classes from her moms kitchen in California this spring a way of staying in shape and keeping in touch with dance fans she initially thought maybe 20 people would tune in. She was startled t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020