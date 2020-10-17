Left Menu
Development News Edition

HK activist Grandma Wong says kept back in Shenzhen for 14 months

Speaking to media for the first time since her release after completing 14 days in quarantine, Wong said she had been detained by Chinese police when she tried to return to her home in Shenzhen on August 14, 2019. During about one and a half months detention at various centres, where up to 26 people would sleep in a room of less than 200 square feet, Wong said she was being interrogated almost every day about the Hong Kong protests.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 17-10-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 11:01 IST
HK activist Grandma Wong says kept back in Shenzhen for 14 months
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Hong Kong protester dubbed "Grandma Wong" said on Saturday that Chinese authorities kept her in custody for a month and a half across the border in Shenzhen, where she allegedly suffered mental abuse, and then prevented from coming back for over a year. Grey-haired and bespectacled Alexandra Wong, 64, had been a familiar face at anti-government protests in Hong Kong last year, often waving a large British flag, but she disappeared from the streets around August last year.

Activists and human rights groups had expressed concern over her whereabouts. Speaking to media for the first time since her release after completing 14 days in quarantine, Wong said she had been detained by Chinese police when she tried to return to her home in Shenzhen on August 14, 2019.

During about one and a half months of detention at various centers, where up to 26 people would sleep in a room of less than 200 square feet, Wong said she was being interrogated almost every day about the Hong Kong protests. "I didn't know what crime I committed," Wong said.

The Shenzhen Municipal Public Security Bureau could not be reached for comment. After the detention, Wong said she was sent to the northwestern province of Shaanxi for a five-day patriotic camp in late September last year.

Until early this month, Wong had been restricted by authorities from returning to Hong Kong, pending a trial that never took place in the end. She stayed in her home in Shenzhen where she would get regular visits by the national security officers, she added. "I was scared I would be stopped from coming back to Hong Kong... I was scared everyday something might happen again everyday day," Wong said.

Wong called for the release of the 12 activists who were intercepted at sea in late August by mainland authorities as they tried to flee by boat to Taiwan. "I'm worried about the 12 young people; their treatment could be worse than me."

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Feds to execute woman who killed victim, cut baby from womb

A woman convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby is scheduled to be the first female inmate put to death by the US government in more than six decades, the Justice Department said Frida...

BJP leader shot dead in UP ahead of assembly bypoll, 3 detained

A local BJP leader was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Ferozabad district of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the November 3 assembly bypoll in the area, following which police have detained three people for questioning, an officer said on Satu...

US deported Venezuelans through third country despite risks

The Trump administration stealthily deported an unknown number of Venezuelans through a third country, possibly violating US laws and undermining US warnings about the socialist governments human rights record, according to the top Democrat...

Austrian foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 after EU meeting

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has tested positive for the coronavirus and might have caught it at a meeting with his European Union counterparts on Monday, a spokeswoman for his ministry said on Saturday.As a precautionar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020