Hundreds of Thai protesters gather despite warnings

After police used water cannon for the first time against a protest by thousands of people in central Bangkok on Friday, protesters agreed to assemble at different points across the city on Saturday. Hundreds of protesters, many in black t-shirts, assembled at the Lat Phrao station, eyewitnesses said. "Prayuth get out" they chanted, in reference to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Protesters identified two other main focal points for demonstrations.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 17-10-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 14:01 IST
Hundreds of chanting Thai protesters demonstrated in Bangkok on Saturday in defiance of a crackdown on three months of action aimed at the government and the powerful monarchy, witnesses said. After police used water cannon for the first time against a protest by thousands of people in central Bangkok on Friday, protesters agreed to assemble at different points across the city on Saturday.

