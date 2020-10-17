Hundreds of Thai protesters gather despite warnings
After police used water cannon for the first time against a protest by thousands of people in central Bangkok on Friday, protesters agreed to assemble at different points across the city on Saturday. Hundreds of protesters, many in black t-shirts, assembled at the Lat Phrao station, eyewitnesses said. "Prayuth get out" they chanted, in reference to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Protesters identified two other main focal points for demonstrations.Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 17-10-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 14:01 IST
Hundreds of chanting Thai protesters demonstrated in Bangkok on Saturday in defiance of a crackdown on three months of action aimed at the government and the powerful monarchy, witnesses said. After police used water cannon for the first time against a protest by thousands of people in central Bangkok on Friday, protesters agreed to assemble at different points across the city on Saturday.
Hundreds of protesters, many in black t-shirts, assembled at the Lat Phrao station, eyewitnesses said. "Prayuth get out" they chanted, in reference to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Protesters identified two other main focal points for demonstrations.
- READ MORE ON:
- Prayuth Chan
- Prayuth
- Thai