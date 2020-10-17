Left Menu
Man held for duping ex-colleague on pretext of getting him a job in Finance Ministry

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating his former colleague on the pretext of getting him a job in the Ministry of Finance, police said on Saturday. During one of their conversations, when Aggarwal asked Dutt what was he doing, the accused told him that he was working in the Ministry of Finance and can get him a job there as an assistant.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 15:01 IST
A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating his former colleague on the pretext of getting him a job in the Ministry of Finance, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Gaurav Dutt, a resident of Brahampuri in Shahdara, they said. On Thursday, Jaitpur police station received a complaint from a man named Mukul Aggarwal, a resident of Sarita Vihar, in this connection, police said. Aggarwal alleged that in 2015, while working at a call centre of a telecommunication company, he came in contact with Dutt. After some time, he left the job and both of them got in touch again in 2019 via social media, a senior police officer said. During one of their conversations, when Aggarwal asked Dutt what was he doing, the accused told him that he was working in the Ministry of Finance and can get him a job there as an assistant. For this, the accused asked Dutt to pay Rs 40,000, the officer said. Aggarwal gave his documents to the accused along with an advance of Rs 10,000 to the accused. After that, the accused started demanding more money from the victim. Aggarwal paid a total of Rs 1,54,000 to Dutt, police said. "On Thursday, Dutt came to Aggarwal's shop in Raghunath Market, Jaitpur and demanded Rs 3,000 more and told the victim that some documents were still pending. "The victim and his father then realised that they were being cheated, following which they caught him and called the police," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh said. During interrogation, Dutt said he had applied for a loan of Rs 1,50,000 but could not pay it. He was in dire need of money, so he cheated his former colleague, Gyanesh said

Copy of ID card, tax invoice slips, membership card and entry pass have been recovered from the possession of the accused, they added.

