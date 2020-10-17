Left Menu
Woman kills children, hangs self in UP

On Friday evening around 7.00 pm, the 39-year-old woman's body was found hanging in her house in Ait town, a police public relations officer (PRO) said. "The bodies of her 20-year-old daughter and minor son were found lying on the bed and the floor of the room," he said.

PTI | Jalaun | Updated: 17-10-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 15:26 IST
A woman allegedly hanged herself to death after killing her 15-year-old mentally-challenged son and daughter here, police said on Saturday. On Friday evening around 7.00 pm, the 39-year-old woman's body was found hanging in her house in Ait town, a police public relations officer (PRO) said.

"The bodies of her 20-year-old daughter and minor son were found lying on the bed and the floor of the room," he said. Konch Circle Officer Rahul Pandey said the woman's husband is a truck driver and had gone out at the time of the incident. Pandey said prima facie it seems that the woman first killed her children and then committed suicide later. "The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and a forensic team is gathering evidence," he said.

Police said the woman's husband told them that his wife took the extreme step due to financial hardship and illness of children. An investigation into the matter is underway.

