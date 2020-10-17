Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested in fake job advertisement scam in Gujarat

The Gujarat police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly placing fake advertisements about jobs in local newspapers and collecting money from people as application fees, an official said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-10-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 18:18 IST
Man arrested in fake job advertisement scam in Gujarat

The Gujarat police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly placing fake advertisements about jobs in local newspapers and collecting money from people as application fees, an official said. Cyber crime officials nabbed Sandeep Pandya in connection with placing advertisements resembling those issued by the state government for openings in various departments, a release here stated.

On Friday, the state government had warned job aspirants not to fall prey to fake advertisements that appeared in local newspapers on October 15. Subsequently, a case was registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 and 420 (cheating), and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official said.

"Based on a technical analysis, Pandya was found responsible for placing the advertisement and further probe is underway to track down others involved in the scam," he said. The probe is focussed on another accused in whose account around Rs 14 lakh have been collected, he added.

According to the police, the "advertisement for direct recruitment by Gujarat Employment Services" sought applications from job seekers between the ages of 18 and 50 for 2,520 vacancies for six posts like business development officer, customer service officer, district officer, computer operator etc, on a 11-month contract. Applicants were asked to fill a form on the website www.gujarates.co.in and deposit Rs 300 as application fee for jobs that came with the incentive of work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the police said.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence: Court takes cognizance of ED chargesheet against Tahir Hussain, issues production warrant

A special court in Delhi on Saturday took cognizance of a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and others in connection with a money laundering case related to the northeast Delhi viol...

Motorcycling-Quartararo storms to Aragon GP pole after practice crash

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha shrugged off a crash in practice on Saturday to clinch pole position at the Aragon Grand Prix.The Frenchman lost control of his bike at turn 14 in Free Practice 3 FP3 and was thrown of...

Congress behaved like Ladakh's stepmother for 70 years, says G Kishan Reddy

Congress behaved like Ladakhs stepmother for 70 years and only gave corruption and dynasty politics, said Minister of State MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in Lehs Nubra Valley. Reddy arrived in the Union Territory of Ladakh ahead of th...

J&K govt approves Rs 238-Cr oxygen generation project for healthcare institutions of UT

The Jammu and Kashmir government approved the detailed project reports amounting to Rs 238.45 crore for augmentation of oxygen generation and allied equipment for oxygen supply at all the associated hospitals of the Union Territory on Satur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020