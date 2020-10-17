Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI files supplementary charge sheet in IMA scam case

Sridhara was the inquiry officer and Nimbalkar was the supervisory officer as inspector general in the enquiry done by CID EOW into activities of IMA group entities, the sources said. The CBI has alleged in the supplementary charge sheet that Karnataka government revenue officials along with police officials of Bengaluru had closed the enquiries and verifications conducted by them into the complaints and information received by IMA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 19:24 IST
CBI files supplementary charge sheet in IMA scam case

The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet in Rs 4,000-crore I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam case against 28 accused, including senior IPS officers Inspector Gener Hemant Nimbalkar and DCP-ranked Ajay Hilori, officials said Saturday. In its supplementary charge sheet filed at a Bengaluru special court, the CBI has also named as accused IMA managing director Mansoor Khan in the case and the then assistant commissioner, Bengaluru North Sub Division, LC Nagaraj among others, the official said.

Besides, then deputy superintendent of police (CID) EB Sridhara, inspector and station house officer of the Commercial Street Police Station M Ramesh and sub-inspector of the station P Gowrishankar have also been listed as accused. Sridhara was the inquiry officer and Nimbalkar was the supervisory officer as inspector general in the enquiry done by CID EOW into activities of IMA group entities, the sources said.

The CBI has alleged in the supplementary charge sheet that Karnataka government revenue officials along with police officials of Bengaluru had closed the enquiries and verifications conducted by them into the complaints and information received by IMA. "It was further alleged that the accused did not take necessary action under the law, including KPIDFE Act 2004 and instead had given a clean chit and recommended closure of the complaints stating that the said private company had not indulged in any illegal acts. It was also alleged that the illegal activities of the said company had continued unabated and several thousands of investors had lost crore of rupees," CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said. Nagaraj also enquired into the affairs of IMA and gave a clean chit without conducting a proper probe. The clean chit was given on the grounds that no unauthorised deposits were collected and investments of partners, limited liability, partnership are exempted under KPID Act, the agency has found, officials said.

The agency probe shows that Hilori, directly supervising the work of Ramesh and Gowrishankar, had failed to register cases in spite of receiving written complaints from the state government officials and social activists, they said..

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Frozen food package polluted by living coronavirus could cause infection, China's CDC says

Chinas disease control authority said on Saturday that contact with frozen food packaging contaminated by living new coronavirus could cause infection. The conclusion came as the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention CDC detecte...

101 new cases push Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 8,404

At least 101 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Saturday, pushing the tally to 8,404, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 75 after five more people succumbed to the infection, he said.Altogether 298 pa...

Delhi violence: Court takes cognizance of ED chargesheet against Tahir Hussain, issues production warrant

A special court in Delhi on Saturday took cognizance of a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and others in connection with a money laundering case related to the northeast Delhi viol...

Motorcycling-Quartararo storms to Aragon GP pole after practice crash

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha shrugged off a crash in practice on Saturday to clinch pole position at the Aragon Grand Prix.The Frenchman lost control of his bike at turn 14 in Free Practice 3 FP3 and was thrown of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020