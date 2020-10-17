Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP leader shot dead in UP’s Firozabad ahead of assembly by-poll, 3 detained

A local BJP leader was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the November 3 assembly by-poll in the area, following which three people were detained, police said on Saturday. Police teams were formed and Viresh Tomar and two others were detained for questioning yesterday night itself," he added. The family members staged a protest demanding justice.

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 17-10-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 19:26 IST
BJP leader shot dead in UP’s Firozabad ahead of assembly by-poll, 3 detained

A local BJP leader was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the November 3 assembly by-poll in the area, following which three people were detained, police said on Saturday. D K Gupta, 46, was shot at in the Nagla Beech area Friday evening when he was returning home after closing his shop. He was rushed to a hospital where he died, they said.

The police said three people have been detained for questioning based on a complaint filed by Gupta's family. The area falls under the Tundla assembly constituency, where a by-election is scheduled for November 3.

Among those detained is a person named Viresh Tomar with whom Gupta had some rivalry, they said, adding the duo even had an exchange of words on Facebook recently. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sachindra Patel said, "All the angles are being thoroughly examined. Police teams were formed and Viresh Tomar and two others were detained for questioning yesterday night itself," he added.

The family members staged a protest demanding justice. The slain BJP leader’s sister, who sat on the dharna alongwith others, alleged that the Vaishya samaj was being targeted. They said they would not allow the cremation till justice was not done. Later local MP Chandra Sen Jadaun and Firozabad Sadar seat MLA Manish Asija reached the spot and pacified them on the promise that those responsible for the attack would be punished and the family would be taken care of by the party.

The cremation was then carried out in police presence. The MP and the MLA also participated in the funeral procession after paying homage on behalf of the party by placing the party flag on the body. Senior police officers had reached the spot and a large number of security personnel were deployed in the area.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Frozen food package polluted by living coronavirus could cause infection, China's CDC says

Chinas disease control authority said on Saturday that contact with frozen food packaging contaminated by living new coronavirus could cause infection. The conclusion came as the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention CDC detecte...

101 new cases push Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 8,404

At least 101 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Saturday, pushing the tally to 8,404, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 75 after five more people succumbed to the infection, he said.Altogether 298 pa...

Delhi violence: Court takes cognizance of ED chargesheet against Tahir Hussain, issues production warrant

A special court in Delhi on Saturday took cognizance of a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and others in connection with a money laundering case related to the northeast Delhi viol...

Motorcycling-Quartararo storms to Aragon GP pole after practice crash

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha shrugged off a crash in practice on Saturday to clinch pole position at the Aragon Grand Prix.The Frenchman lost control of his bike at turn 14 in Free Practice 3 FP3 and was thrown of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020