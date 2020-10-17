Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala gold smuggling case: M Sivasankar shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 17-10-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 20:12 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: M Sivasankar shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College
Former principal secretary to Kerala CMO, M Sivasankar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Saturday. Sivasankar was hospitalised at PRS hospital (a private hospital) on Friday after he complained of uneasiness while he was summoned for questioning by customs in connection with gold smuggling case. He is admitted to intensive care unit and customs officials are also in the hospital.

"M Sivasankar (57/M), presented to Emergency Room on October 16 at 6.00 pm with uneasiness, giddiness and back pain. His BP on arrival was very high. ECG showed minor variations. He was admitted to the cardiac ICU," said the medical report of PRS hospital. It added that CT Head and MRI Brain ruled out a stroke but MRI Spine revealed multiple disc prolapse in the lumbar and cervical region.

"As the patient was complaining of low backache with radiation along the right lower limb, a neurology and neurosurgery opinion was taken. The opinion of the neurology team was that the back pain was due to lumbar disc prolapse compressing the spine roots. Hence, a second opinion from a higher centre is advised in this regard," it added. Earlier on Thursday, the Kerala High Court had directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to arrest Sivasankar till October 23 in connection with the gold smuggling case.

A single-judge bench of Justice Ashok Menon issued the interim order on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Sivasankar seeking protection from arrest in the ED case. The counsel appearing for Sivasankar submitted before the court that the applicant is willing to appear before the agency and cooperate with the investigation in the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the alleged smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels.

Sivasankar had filed the anticipatory bail application after the ED submitted a chargesheet in the case before the special PMLA court. He submitted that the central agency's chargesheet had allegations and imputations against him, making him apprehensive of an arrest. The case, which is currently being probed by the ED, NIA and the Customs department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Teenager asked pupils to identify French teacher before beheading him

Adds details on two men in custody By Sybille de La Hamaide and Thierry ChiarelloPARISCONFLANS-SAINTE-HONORINE, France, Oct 17 Reuters - T he teenager who beheaded a teacher outside the school in a Paris suburb where he taught had approache...

BCCI Apex Council meet: England to play in India, Ahmedabad or Kolkata to host pink Test

By Baidurjo Bhose The Apex Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI met virtually on Saturday and the three major areas of focus as per the agenda was the upcoming tour of Australia, Englands visit post the Australia series...

Amit Jogi's nomination for bypoll rejected on caste issue

The nomination papers of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh J chief Amit Jogi for bypoll to the reserved Marwahi Assembly seat was rejected by the returning officer on Saturday, stating that his caste certificate was invalid. The decision was bas...

IPL 13: I get very stressed like any player while chasing, says De Villiers

AB de Villiers 55 off 22 balls guided Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB to a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals but the right-handed batsman has revealed that he feels very very nervous chasing the target. RCB needed 35 runs from the last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020