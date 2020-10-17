Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allahabad HC questions 3-month delay in filing FIR in rape case; SSP, SHO to appear before court

"Considering the facts, which prima facie disclose the laxity on the part of the police authorities, this court is of the view that the matter needs to be taken seriously," it said. The petitioner has alleged that she was raped by four people on July 11, 2020 and she lodged a complaint but an FIR was not registered in the matter.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 17-10-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 21:08 IST
Allahabad HC questions 3-month delay in filing FIR in rape case; SSP, SHO to appear before court
The Allahabad HC, in an order passed on Thursday, said, "In the present case, the laxity, which has been done at the behest of the police authorities, has not been explained at all." Image Credit: ANI

Taking a serious note of inordinate delay of three months in filing an FIR on the basis of a complaint lodged by a rape survivor, the Allahabad High Court has directed the Allahabad SSP and the SHO of Phoolpur police station to appear before it on October 20. Hearing a writ petition filed by the rape survivor seeking the registration of a case against culprits, a division bench comprising Justice Shashi Kant Gupta and Justice Pankaj Bhatia observed that "the present petition highlights the laxity shown by the officers in triggering the criminal justice system".

"The sequence of the evidence on the basis of instructions received highlights the sheer callousness of the police authorities in lodging the FIR after about three months of the alleged incident that too only after this court had intervened and had called for instructions," the court said. "It is well settled that the information disclosing a cognizable offence should be initiated with all expedition, the same is also necessary so as to bring the prosecution to its logical conclusion fairly," it said.

The Allahabad HC, in an order passed on Thursday, said, "In the present case, the laxity, which has been done at the behest of the police authorities, has not been explained at all." The court said there is no explanation as to why so much time was taken for lodging the FIR and for proceeding in accordance with the complaint made by the petitioner for such a long time. It said there is nothing on record as to what action was taken by the senior superintendent of police (SSP) except merely forwarding the application of the petitioner before the station house officer.

"On a prima facie consideration, this court is of the view that on account of the laxity of the police officials, the prosecution may be seriously affected, the action was taken by the SHO the form of lodging of the FIR on October 13, 2020, and the subsequent medico-legal examination of the petitioner on October 14, 2020, are prima facie hogwash," the order said. "Considering the facts, which prima facie disclose the laxity on the part of the police authorities, this court is of the view that the matter needs to be taken seriously," it said.

The petitioner has alleged that she was raped by four people on July 11, 2020, and she lodged a complaint but an FIR was not registered in the matter. Thereafter, the petitioner claims to have submitted an application before the SSP on July 22, highlighting that despite her best efforts, the case was not being registered.

She again filed an application on July 23 informing the SSP that the case was still not filed. Ultimately, the petitioner approached the court. The state counsel informed the court that a complaint dated July 23 was forwarded by the petitioner to the SSP.

The complaint was then forwarded by the SSP to the Phoolpur police station for further action. The FIR was finally registered at Phoolpur police station on October 13 under relevant sections of the IPC.

The woman's statement was also recorded on October 14.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata Port unveils new logo, completes 150-yr celebrations

The Kolkata Port Trust, rechristened as the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port SMP, on Saturday unveiled a fresh logo which will go with the new name. Port chairman Vinit Kumar launched the new logo at the closing ceremony of its 150-year celebrat...

C'garh: Elephant calf drowns in pond in Korba district

A one-month-old elephant calf drowned in a pond when it had gone to drink water with its herd in a forest of Chhattisgarhs Korba district on Saturday, a forest official said. The incident took place in the early hours of the day at Kendai f...

Teenager asked pupils to identify French teacher before beheading him

Adds details on two men in custody By Sybille de La Hamaide and Thierry ChiarelloPARISCONFLANS-SAINTE-HONORINE, France, Oct 17 Reuters - T he teenager who beheaded a teacher outside the school in a Paris suburb where he taught had approache...

BCCI Apex Council meet: England to play in India, Ahmedabad or Kolkata to host pink Test

By Baidurjo Bhose The Apex Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI met virtually on Saturday and the three major areas of focus as per the agenda was the upcoming tour of Australia, Englands visit post the Australia series...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020