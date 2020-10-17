Left Menu
Punjab govt should tell why security cover of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu withdrawn: SAD leader

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha on Saturday asked Punjab government reasons for "withdrawal of security" of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was killed by unknown assailants in Tarn Taran district.

ANI | Tarn Taran (Punjab) | Updated: 17-10-2020 22:31 IST
SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha on Saturday asked Punjab government reasons for "withdrawal of security" of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was killed by unknown assailants in Tarn Taran district. "If the security was withdrawn from Balwinder Singh then what was the reason behind it? A murder took place today. There is no reason given as to why the security is given or withdrawn to people. If there was a threat perception to someone then why was the security withdrawn?" Valtoha asked.

"The status of law and order in Punjab is that within four days there have been three murders. The DSP deployed here who failed to control the situation has been made a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The guilty should be immediately brought to book in Balwinder Singh murder case," he told ANI. Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who fought against terrorism in Punjab, was shot dead by two unknown assailants in Tarn Taran district on Friday.

Wife of Balwinder Singh said on Saturday that there are 42 registered FIRs of attacks on their family and countless other attacks have taken place which is not on record. "Withdrawal of security was wrong. Government, administration and intelligence agencies are responsible for this. We sought security again, but to no avail. Those who treat security cover as a status symbol have been provided with it. We actually needed it but weren't provided," she added.

Rajesh Sharma, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), said a member of Balwinder Singh's family has been assured a government job. Police officials said that all efforts were being made to arrest those responsible for Balwinder Singh's death. (ANI)

