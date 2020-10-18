Left Menu
Maha: Marijuana worth over Rs 50 lakh seized; 2 held

Two persons, Shrimay Shah (26), a resident of Ahmedabad, and Omkar Tupe (28), from Navi Mumbai, have been arrested, he said. The contraband, valued Rs 50 lakh to Rs 55 lakh in the international market, was brought from Canada and was to supplied in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, he said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two persons from Navi Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra and recovered marijuana worth over Rs 50 lakh from their possession, an official said on Sunday. A team of the NCB's Mumbai unit recovered 1,036 grams of curated marijuana during a search at the Lonavala post office in neighbouring Pune district on Friday, he said.

Besides, 74 gm of curated marijuana was seized from Nerul in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, the NCB official said. Two persons, Shrimay Shah (26), a resident of Ahmedabad, and Omkar Tupe (28), from Navi Mumbai, have been arrested, he said.

The contraband, valued Rs 50 lakh to Rs 55 lakh in the international market, was brought from Canada and was to supplied in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, he said. A case has been registered against the two accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

