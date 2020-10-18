Top foreign stories at 1710 hrs

Top foreign stories at 1710 hrsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 17:15 IST
The upcoming US elections on November 3 could very well see the expansion of the so called “Samosa Caucus”, a termed coined by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi for informal grouping of Indian-American lawmakers, according to the latest Congressional polls coming from states. By Lalit K Jha INDIND
