Minor girl drowns in pond in West Bengal

A five-year old girl drowned in a pond, while another minor was rescued by locals and taken to a hospital in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Sunday, police said.

PTI | Alipurduar | Updated: 18-10-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 18:35 IST
A five-year old girl drowned in a pond, while another minor was rescued by locals and taken to a hospital in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Sunday, police said. The incident happened when the two minors were bathing in the pond in a village under the jurisdiction of Alipurduar Police Station, they said.

Locals of the area rushed to rescue the girls, police said, adding, both of them were fished out of the water and taken to Kamakhyaguri Hospital, where doctors declared the five-year-old dead. The other girl, aged six years, has now been admitted to Alipuarduar Hospital, a police officer said.

