India's COVID-19 tally reaches 74,94,552

With a spike of 61,871 new COVID-19 cases and 1,033 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 74,94,552 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 7,83,311 active cases and 65,97,210 cured/discharged/migrated cases. With 1,033 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,14,031.

Maharashtra reported 9,060 new COVID-19 cases, 11,204 discharged cases and 150 deaths today. The total positive cases is the state stand at 15,95,381 including 13,69,810 discharges, 1,82,973 active cases and 42,115 deaths, State Health Department said. Tamil Nadu reported 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 4,929 recovered cases and 56 deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,87,400 till date, including 6,37,637 recoveries, 39,121 active cases and 10,642 deaths, State Health Department said.

Karnataka reported 7,012 new COVID-19 cases, 8,344 discharges, and 51 deaths today. The total cases in the state has risen to 7,65,586 including 1,09,264 active cases, 6,45,825 discharges and 10,478 deaths, the State Health Department said. Andhra Pradesh reported 3,986 new COVID-19 cases today taking total positive cases to 7,83,132 including 36,474 active cases, 7,40,229 recoveries and 6,429 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

Punjab reported 476 new COVID-19 cases, 958 discharged cases and 13 deaths, taking total positive cases to 1,27,630 till date, including 1,17,883 discharges, 5,735 active cases and 4,012 deaths, the State Health Department said. Gujarat reported 1,091 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths and 1,279 discharges/recoveries today. The total cases now stand at 1,59,726 including 1,41,652 recoveries, 14,436 active cases and 3,638 deaths, State Health Department informed.

Manipur recorded 322 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 15,463 including 11,741 recoveries, 3,606 active cases and 116 deaths, the State Health Department said. A total of 1,030 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh today. The total number of cases in the state rose to 1,60,188 including 2,773 deaths and 1,44,134 recoveries so far. Active cases stand at 13,281, the State Health Department said.

A total of 578 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir today: 193 from Jammu division and 385 from the Kashmir division. The total number of cases now stands at 87,942 including 8,677 active cases, 77,886 recoveries and 1379 deaths, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir said. Puducherry reported 177 new COVID-19 cases, 306 discharges and no death today. The total positive cases in the Union Territory rose to 33,141 till date, including 4,277 active cases, 28,290 recoveries and 574 deaths, the Government of Puducherry said.

Kerala reported 7,631 new COVID-19 cases, taking active cases in the state to 95,200. A total of 2,45,399 people have recovered till now, said the Government of Kerala. A total of 1,152 new COVID-19 cases, 1,079 recovered cases were reported in Bihar in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stands at 2,04,212 till date, including 1,92,594 recovered cases, 10,621 active cases and 996 deaths, the State Health Department said.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,42,24,190 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Saturday. This includes 9,70,173 samples tested on October 17. "India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 9.32 crore at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuous falling positivity rate. It has now fallen below 8%," the Health Ministry stated.

"Very comprehensive testing has thus worked as a highly effective tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection. It also leads to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment of COVID-19 cases, and eventual low Fatality Rate," MoHFW added.