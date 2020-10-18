Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 74,94,552

With a spike of 61,871 new COVID-19 cases and 1,033 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 74,94,552 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 21:25 IST
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 74,94,552
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

With a spike of 61,871 new COVID-19 cases and 1,033 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 74,94,552 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 7,83,311 active cases and 65,97,210 cured/discharged/migrated cases. With 1,033 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,14,031.

Maharashtra reported 9,060 new COVID-19 cases, 11,204 discharged cases and 150 deaths today. The total positive cases is the state stand at 15,95,381 including 13,69,810 discharges, 1,82,973 active cases and 42,115 deaths, State Health Department said. Tamil Nadu reported 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 4,929 recovered cases and 56 deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,87,400 till date, including 6,37,637 recoveries, 39,121 active cases and 10,642 deaths, State Health Department said.

Karnataka reported 7,012 new COVID-19 cases, 8,344 discharges, and 51 deaths today. The total cases in the state has risen to 7,65,586 including 1,09,264 active cases, 6,45,825 discharges and 10,478 deaths, the State Health Department said. Andhra Pradesh reported 3,986 new COVID-19 cases today taking total positive cases to 7,83,132 including 36,474 active cases, 7,40,229 recoveries and 6,429 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

Punjab reported 476 new COVID-19 cases, 958 discharged cases and 13 deaths, taking total positive cases to 1,27,630 till date, including 1,17,883 discharges, 5,735 active cases and 4,012 deaths, the State Health Department said. Gujarat reported 1,091 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths and 1,279 discharges/recoveries today. The total cases now stand at 1,59,726 including 1,41,652 recoveries, 14,436 active cases and 3,638 deaths, State Health Department informed.

Manipur recorded 322 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 15,463 including 11,741 recoveries, 3,606 active cases and 116 deaths, the State Health Department said. A total of 1,030 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh today. The total number of cases in the state rose to 1,60,188 including 2,773 deaths and 1,44,134 recoveries so far. Active cases stand at 13,281, the State Health Department said.

A total of 578 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir today: 193 from Jammu division and 385 from the Kashmir division. The total number of cases now stands at 87,942 including 8,677 active cases, 77,886 recoveries and 1379 deaths, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir said. Puducherry reported 177 new COVID-19 cases, 306 discharges and no death today. The total positive cases in the Union Territory rose to 33,141 till date, including 4,277 active cases, 28,290 recoveries and 574 deaths, the Government of Puducherry said.

Kerala reported 7,631 new COVID-19 cases, taking active cases in the state to 95,200. A total of 2,45,399 people have recovered till now, said the Government of Kerala. A total of 1,152 new COVID-19 cases, 1,079 recovered cases were reported in Bihar in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stands at 2,04,212 till date, including 1,92,594 recovered cases, 10,621 active cases and 996 deaths, the State Health Department said.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,42,24,190 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Saturday. This includes 9,70,173 samples tested on October 17. "India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 9.32 crore at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuous falling positivity rate. It has now fallen below 8%," the Health Ministry stated.

"Very comprehensive testing has thus worked as a highly effective tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection. It also leads to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment of COVID-19 cases, and eventual low Fatality Rate," MoHFW added.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi's lookalike all set to contest Bihar elections, aspires to become CM

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey Abhinanandan Pathak, who shot to fame for his uncanny resemblance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set to take the plunge into politics by contesting in Bihar elections 2020 from Hathua constituency i...

NC, PDP befooling people in name of 'Gupkar alliance': BJP leader

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Sunday claimed that the NC and the PDP are befooling people in the name of Gupkar alliance and said his party is promise-bound to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He alleged that the Kashmiri mains...

Brighton announce signing of Danny Welbeck

Brighton on Sunday announced the signing of Danny Welbeck, who has put pen to paper on a one-year deal. Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of striker Danny Welbeck. The former Manchester United, Arsenal and Watford forward ...

Soccer-Miedema breaks WSL scoring record as Arsenal thrash Spurs 6-1

Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema scored a first-half hattrick for Womens Super League leaders Arsenal in a 6-1 hammering of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, breaking Nikita Parris record to become the competitions all-time top scorer in the proce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020