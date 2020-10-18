Adulterated liquor racket busted in Ghaziabad, 5 held

Forty-eight cartons of adulterated liquor were seized and five people were arrested in connection with the matter, an official said on Sunday. A raid was conducted at a godown in Sadarpur village on Saturday night and five people were arrested, SHO of Kavi Nagar police station Nagendra Chaubey told PTI.

Those arrested have been identified as Farukh, Shahrukh, Warish, Azad and Rahees. During interrogation, the accused told police that they used to prepare 100 cartons of adulterated liquor daily.

They used to sell the adulterated liquor in Meerut, Noida and Bulandshahar, police said.